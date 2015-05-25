May 25 Pharming Group NV :

* Pharming Group and Cytobioteck announce exclusive distribution agreement for Ruconest

* Under agreement, Cytobioteck will drive all regulatory processes and will purchase its commercial supplies of Ruconest from Pharming at a fixed transfer price

* Cytobioteck will be engaged in distribution of Ruconest in Colombia and Venezuela

* Cytobioteck S.A.S. is a privately owned Bogota, Colombia based specialty healthcare company

