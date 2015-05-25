May 25 Pharming Group NV :
* Pharming Group and Cytobioteck announce exclusive
distribution agreement for Ruconest
* Under agreement, Cytobioteck will drive all regulatory
processes and will purchase its commercial supplies of Ruconest
from Pharming at a fixed transfer price
* Cytobioteck will be engaged in distribution of Ruconest in
Colombia and Venezuela
* Cytobioteck S.A.S. is a privately owned Bogota, Colombia
based specialty healthcare company
