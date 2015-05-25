May 25 Illovo Sugar Ltd

* Operating profit decreases 12.3% and HEPS decreases 7.7% for full year

* Headline earnings per share (heps) declining 7.7% from 194 cents per share to 179 cents per share

* Group sugar production in 2015/16 season is expected to be marginally lower than prior year due mainly to continuing effect of drought and frost in South Africa

* Difficult market conditions - low export sugar prices, currency volatility

* Group sugar production remains broadly level at 1.8 million tons due to adverse weather conditions in South Africa

* Structural cost reduction programmes will continue to build on good results achieved by group-wide continuous improvement programme during year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)