UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 25 Illovo Sugar Ltd
* Operating profit decreases 12.3% and HEPS decreases 7.7% for full year
* Headline earnings per share (heps) declining 7.7% from 194 cents per share to 179 cents per share
* Group sugar production in 2015/16 season is expected to be marginally lower than prior year due mainly to continuing effect of drought and frost in South Africa
* Difficult market conditions - low export sugar prices, currency volatility
* Group sugar production remains broadly level at 1.8 million tons due to adverse weather conditions in South Africa
* Structural cost reduction programmes will continue to build on good results achieved by group-wide continuous improvement programme during year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources