May 25 Alcatel-Lucent SA :

* Alcatel-Lucent has been selected by Beijing and Nanning railway bureaus in China to upgrade 'backbone' communications networks of rail lines in China

* The company will provide advanced fiber-optic technology for China railway authorities to harness speed of light in train operations

* China railways will deploy Alcatel-Lucent for Beijing railway bureau's third ring, which connects Beijing to towns and cities via a rail network spanning 623 km

* For Nanning railway bureau, Alcatel-Lucent will upgrade 200km line between cities of Guilin and Liuzhou

Source text: bit.ly/1SycbiN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)