BRIEF-Suda requests trading halt effective immediately
* Requests trading halt effective immediately, pending release of an announcement regarding capital raising by company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Neurovive Pharmaceutical AB
* Topline result of phase III study of CicloMulsion in acute myocardial infarction expected this quarter
* The final results of the analysis of the 12-month data are expected in the third quarter 2015
* The topline result will provide baseline information on whether the primary endpoint has been met or not. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Requests trading halt effective immediately, pending release of an announcement regarding capital raising by company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 4 U.S. investment firm Gurnet Point Capital is nearing a deal to acquire Ireland-based specialty drugmaker Innocoll Holdings Plc, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* Endologix enters into $170 million credit facility with Deerfield Management