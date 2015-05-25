UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 25 Verimark Holdings Ltd
* Revenue from continuing operations down 2,7% to r415,3 million (2014: r427,0 million - as restated)
* Net asset value per share at 116,8 cents (2014: 110,9 cents)
* Headline EPS at 10,4 cents (2014: 16,9 cents)
* Final cash dividend payable from retained earnings for financial year ended 28 february 2015, of r5,6 million or 5,21778 cents per share (2014: r0 million or 0,0 cents per share) has been approved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources