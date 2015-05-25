May 25 Evraz Highveld Steel And Vanadium Ltd
* Evraz Highveld Steel And Vanadium Ltd in legal dispute
with Sasfin Bank
* Applied to high court to obtain an order to, inter alia,
release debtors ceded to Sasfin to enable BRPS to procure
funding from Industrial Development Corporation of SA Limited
* BRPS will have a right to respond thereto
* Dispute relates to an invoice discounting agreement that
was terminated by Sasfin when Highveld's business rescue
proceedings, commenced on 13 April 2015
* Board's appointed business rescue practitioners (" BRPS")
have launched an urgent high court application against Sasfin
Bank Limited
* Sasfin is required to respond to application by 17:00 on
monday, 25 May 2015
* Application is due to be heard on Thursday, 28 May 2015
