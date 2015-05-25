May 25 Hospitality Property Fund Ltd

* JSE: HPA - HPB - resignation of financial director

* Financial director, also currently acting ceo, Ridwaan Asmal to resign effective Aug. 12 2015

* Asmal's resignation not linked to investigation of misconduct and charges brought against current suspended CEO

* Gerald Nelson, former CEO, to become acting CEO, if so required, pending outcome of proceedings with Rogers