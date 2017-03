May 26 Bhf Kleinwort Benson Group :

* Kleinwort Benson Bank Ltd secures strategic investor and partner in Samena Capital

* Samena Capital will acquire a stake of up to 31.2 percent of Kleinwort Benson Bank Ltd

* Samena will have an option to increase its ownership to 39.9 pct during 3 years following completion of transaction

* Cash consideration for stake is 15 million pounds ($23.2 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6476 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)