BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals FY operating revenues up 11.6 pct at 67.7 million euros
* FY operating revenues increased by 11.6 pct to 67.7 million euros ($72.89 million)
May 26 Cineworld Group Plc
* Trading update for 19 weeks ended 14 May 2015
* Total revenues up 26.8 percent for 19 weeks ended 14 May
* All territories have delivered year on year growth in admissions for first 19 weeks of 2015 v 2014, with exception of Slovakia which had a small decline
* Retail spend per person increased in all territories and benefited from mix of films as well as our improving range of retail offerings
* Promising film release programme for remainder of first half which includes "San Andreas", "Jurassic World" and "Minions"
* Remains confident of delivering a performance for year as a whole in line with current market expectations
* Second half of 2015 is encouraging with titles such as "Star Wars: Episode VII", final Hunger Games title "Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2" and next Bond film "Spectre" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, March 23 Noranda Income Fund said on Thursday zinc output at its Quebec plant, the second-largest in North America, was at 50-60 percent of normal operating levels as a five-and-a-half week long strike dragged on.