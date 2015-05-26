May 26 Cineworld Group Plc

* Trading update for 19 weeks ended 14 May 2015

* Total revenues up 26.8 percent for 19 weeks ended 14 May

* All territories have delivered year on year growth in admissions for first 19 weeks of 2015 v 2014, with exception of Slovakia which had a small decline

* Retail spend per person increased in all territories and benefited from mix of films as well as our improving range of retail offerings

* Promising film release programme for remainder of first half which includes "San Andreas", "Jurassic World" and "Minions"

* Remains confident of delivering a performance for year as a whole in line with current market expectations

* Second half of 2015 is encouraging with titles such as "Star Wars: Episode VII", final Hunger Games title "Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2" and next Bond film "Spectre"