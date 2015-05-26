May 26 MHP SA :

* Q1 revenue of $242 million, down 22 pct versus year ago

* Q1 net loss for period totaled $292 million, of which $394 million relates to non-cash foreign exchange loss

* Q1 EBITDA of $123 million, up 16 pct versus year ago

* Q1 EBITDA margin increased to 51 pct from 34 pct in Q1 2014

* Q1 production volumes reached 140,370 tonnes versus 137,270 tonnes year ago

* In 2015 plans to increase its production volume of chicken meat up to 600,000 tonnes Source text for Eikon:

