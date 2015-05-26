BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals FY operating revenues up 11.6 pct at 67.7 million euros
* FY operating revenues increased by 11.6 pct to 67.7 million euros ($72.89 million)
May 26 MHP SA :
* Q1 revenue of $242 million, down 22 pct versus year ago
* Q1 net loss for period totaled $292 million, of which $394 million relates to non-cash foreign exchange loss
* Q1 EBITDA of $123 million, up 16 pct versus year ago
* Q1 EBITDA margin increased to 51 pct from 34 pct in Q1 2014
* Q1 production volumes reached 140,370 tonnes versus 137,270 tonnes year ago
* In 2015 plans to increase its production volume of chicken meat up to 600,000 tonnes Source text for Eikon:
TORONTO, March 23 Noranda Income Fund said on Thursday zinc output at its Quebec plant, the second-largest in North America, was at 50-60 percent of normal operating levels as a five-and-a-half week long strike dragged on.