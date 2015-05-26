May 26 Taste Holdings Ltd

* FY core revenue up 25 pct to 723.7 million rand (2014: 580.0 million rand)

* Dividend per share up 5 pct to 6.5 cents

* Impact of load-shedding is among groups top concerns due to our (or our franchisees') inability to mitigate in all stores

* FY core headline earnings per share up 3 pct to 16.1 cents (2014: 15.7 cents)

* Expects soft sales performance of fish category to continue while anniversary effect of new store openings will be minimised in coming year

* Has identified further opportunities in line with its strategic intent and is confident that current year will see certain of these materialise