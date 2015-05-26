May 26 Greenyard Foods NV :

* European Commission clears path for integration of Greenyard Foods, Univeg and Peatinvest

* Announces that Deprez Holding NV received notice that the European Commission has decided not to oppose the notified operation and to declare it compatible with the internal market and with the European Economic Area (EEA) agreement

Source text: bit.ly/1LE3nmQ

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)