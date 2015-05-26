BRIEF-Hualan Biological Engineering's 2016 net profit up 32.5 pct
* Says 2016 net profit up 32.5 percent y/y at 780.3 million yuan ($113.48 million)
May 26 C-Rad AB :
* Received first order for a Catalyst and a Sentinel 4DCT system for a cancer treatment center in Japan
* Both systems will be installed in the Katsura University Hospital located at the University of Kyoto
* The Catalyst and the Sentinel will be delivered with the complete software configuration, containing modules for Respiratory Gating, Patient Setup and Positioning, and Motion Monitoring
* Says 2016 net profit up 199.1 percent y/y at 1.2 billion yuan ($174.53 million)