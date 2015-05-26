May 26 C-Rad AB :

* Received first order for a Catalyst and a Sentinel 4DCT system for a cancer treatment center in Japan

* Both systems will be installed in the Katsura University Hospital located at the University of Kyoto

* The Catalyst and the Sentinel will be delivered with the complete software configuration, containing modules for Respiratory Gating, Patient Setup and Positioning, and Motion Monitoring

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)