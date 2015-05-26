BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals FY operating revenues up 11.6 pct at 67.7 million euros
* FY operating revenues increased by 11.6 pct to 67.7 million euros ($72.89 million)
May 26 Kea Petroleum Plc
* Not secured bids totalling 3 mln stg at a minimum price of 1 pence per share that it sought to develop shannon prospect.
* Requested a suspension of its shares to trading on aim pending clarification of its financial position
* Company's working capital remains tight and is reliant on company raising further funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY operating revenues increased by 11.6 pct to 67.7 million euros ($72.89 million)
TORONTO, March 23 Noranda Income Fund said on Thursday zinc output at its Quebec plant, the second-largest in North America, was at 50-60 percent of normal operating levels as a five-and-a-half week long strike dragged on.