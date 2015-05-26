UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 26 Kopparbergs Bryggeri AB :
* Q1 net sales excluding beverage tax 326.8 million Swedish crowns ($38.69 million) versus 296.4 million crowns year ago
* Q1 pretax profit 27.2 million crowns versus 17.6 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4465 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.