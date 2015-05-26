May 26 Cofidur SA :

* Says shareholders approve share buyback program to acquire up to 10 percent of share capital

* Says plans to acquire maximum of 773,551 shares at a price of 2 euros per share

* Total value of the 18-month program up to 1,547,102 euros ($1.69 million) Source text: bit.ly/1RjMZuM

