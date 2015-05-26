May 26 Athena IT-Group A/S :

* RZS Holding af 2007 ApS has sold 500,000 shares in Athena IT-Group and now owns 96,630 shares, corresponding to 2.4% ownership

* JA Invest Holding ApS has bought 500,000 shares in Athena IT-Group A/S at 11.60 and now owns 1,347,287 shares in the company corresponding to ownership of 32.5 percent

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)