May 26 Greene King Plc :

* Statement regarding the CMA decision

* CMA announced that it is minded in principle to accept remedies proposed by Greene King to address its competition concerns over proposed Spirit Pub Co deal

* Remedies proposed in relation to 16 local areas by means of the proposed sale of the parties' interests in a total of 16 pubs

* Proposed remedies will now be subject to a short period of third party consultation

* Of 16 pubs identified to be sold, nine are Greene King pubs and seven are Spirit pubs, while ten are managed pubs and six are tenanted or leased pubs

* Intend to complete acquisition of Spirit before end of June