May 26 Rostelecom :

* Sets coupon rate first coupon period for BO-01 series bonds at 11.7 pct per annum or 58.34 roubles ($1.15) per bond

* Says second-fourth coupon rates are equal to the first coupon rate Source text: bit.ly/1HIBXee

Further company coverage: ($1 = 50.5300 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)