May 26 Erste Group Bank AG

* Up to 10,000,000 shares of erste group may be bought under purchase programme from 15 june 2015 to 11 november 2017

* Up to 10,000,000 shares of erste group (2.33% of share capital) may be sold under disposal programme from 15 june 2015 to 11 may 2020

* Eur 2 per share shall constitute lowest consideration and eur 120 shall be maximum consideration