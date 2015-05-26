BRIEF-Global Infotech's shares to halt trade pending possible stake acquisition
* Says its shares to halt trade on March 28 pending possible stake acquisition valued at 380-420 million yuan ($55.26-$61.08 million)
May 26 Ing Groep Nv
* Ing Group: ING to sell 45 million shares in NN Group
* Ordinary shares will be sold by way of an accelerated book building offering to institutional investors
* Book is open with immediate effect and is expected to close ultimately by 17:30 CET on 27 May 2015
* NN Group has committed to repurchase NN Group ordinary shares from ING Group for an aggregate amount of eur 150 million
* Following a successful completion of transaction, ING group's stake in NN Group's outstanding capital is expected to decrease to approximately 42.4% from currently 54.8%
* Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, ING Bank and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint global coordinators and bookrunners for offering
OSLO, March 27 Standing Rock Sioux tribe representatives will meet the ethics watchdog for Norway's $915 billion sovereign wealth fund on Monday over a U.S. oil pipeline, a watchdog official said on Monday.