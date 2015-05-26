May 26 Ing Groep Nv

* Ing Group: ING to sell 45 million shares in NN Group

* Ordinary shares will be sold by way of an accelerated book building offering to institutional investors

* Book is open with immediate effect and is expected to close ultimately by 17:30 CET on 27 May 2015

* NN Group has committed to repurchase NN Group ordinary shares from ING Group for an aggregate amount of eur 150 million

* Following a successful completion of transaction, ING group's stake in NN Group's outstanding capital is expected to decrease to approximately 42.4% from currently 54.8%

* Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, ING Bank and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint global coordinators and bookrunners for offering