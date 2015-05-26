UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 26 Cybergun SA :
* Announces the signing of an exclusive marketing agreement with a player in the Polish market
* Signs exclusive contract in Asia for Inokatsu brand with Redwolf Airsoft
* Polish contract will increase revenue in Polish market to 0.8 million euros ($870,320.00) in 2017 from 0.25 million euros in 2014
* Contract with Redwolf Airsoft will raise revenue in Asia to $1 million in 2017
* Both contracts to amount more than 4 million euros in 3 years Source text: bit.ly/1dv54rG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9192 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.