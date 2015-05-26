May 26 Rostelecom OJSC :

* Sets coupon rate for first coupon period for BO-02 series bonds at 11.70 pct per annum or 58.34 roubles ($1.15) per bond

* Says second-fourth coupon rates are equal to the first coupon rate Source text - bit.ly/1HujAH9

($1 = 50.7710 roubles)