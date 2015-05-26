May 26 Onxeo SA :

* Onxeo announces final data from completed phase ii trial of Validive for the prevention of severe oral mucositis in head and neck cancer patients

* These positive results provide basis for a phase 3 trial to further evaluate efficacy of Validive, which Onxeo plans to initiate by end 2015