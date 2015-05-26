BRIEF-Global Infotech's shares to halt trade pending possible stake acquisition
* Says its shares to halt trade on March 28 pending possible stake acquisition valued at 380-420 million yuan ($55.26-$61.08 million)
May 26 Axia Real Estate Socimi SA :
* To pay out FY 2014 dividend of 0.0404 euro gross ($0.0439) per share on May 29
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9198 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its shares to halt trade on March 28 pending possible stake acquisition valued at 380-420 million yuan ($55.26-$61.08 million)
OSLO, March 27 Standing Rock Sioux tribe representatives will meet the ethics watchdog for Norway's $915 billion sovereign wealth fund on Monday over a U.S. oil pipeline, a watchdog official said on Monday.