May 26 Shanks Group Plc

* Launches its first green bond issue to retail investors in Belgium and Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

* Launch of green bond issue

* To retail investors in Belgium and Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to raise up to eur 150 mln

* Bonds are guaranteed by 29 subsidiary guarantors

* Bond issue significantly extends maturity of group's funding. Shanks' core net debt of £155 mln at 31 March 2015 is predominantly in euro

* New bonds will carry a gross coupon of 3.65 pct payable annually for a period of seven years from 16 June 2015

* Based on issue price set at 101.875 pct, annual gross yield is 3.345 pct

* Joint lead managers for transaction are BNP Paibas Fortis and KBC Bank