Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 26 BIMobject AB :
* Q1 revenue 2.8 million Swedish crowns ($330,789.41) versus 1.8 million crowns year ago
* Q1 pre-tax loss 8.3 million crowns versus loss 3.2 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4646 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order