Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 26 Topsil Semiconductor Materials A/S :
* Q1 revenue 60.1 million Danish crowns ($8.78 million) versus 73.4 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBITDA loss 0.3 million crowns versus profit 3.3 million crowns year ago
* Retains its guidance for full year
* Expects revenue growth in 2015 of around 0-5 percent and EBITDA in range of 10 million-20 million crowns
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8447 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order