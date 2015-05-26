BRIEF-Hualan Biological Engineering's 2016 net profit up 32.5 pct
* Says 2016 net profit up 32.5 percent y/y at 780.3 million yuan ($113.48 million)
May 26 NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB
* NeuroVive Asia signs collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development and commercialization of ciclomulsion in South Korea
* Under the agreement NeuroVive Asia will get an upfront payment, a conditional milestone payment and royalty on potential future sales in South Korea
* Says 2016 net profit up 199.1 percent y/y at 1.2 billion yuan ($174.53 million)