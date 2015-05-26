BRIEF-CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
* CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
May 26 Uboat Line SA :
* Files a motion to the district court in Warsaw, Poland, for proclamation of liquidation bankruptcy of its unit Uboat Insurance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
* On March 20, co's unit and a debtor entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Oxy USA, Inc - SEC Filing