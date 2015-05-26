May 26 FCA

* Has today published decision notices in respect of three former members of Keydata's senior management

* Decision notices, set out that FCA has decided to fine Ford, Owen and Johnson 75 million stg, 4 million stg and 200,000 stg respectively

* Decision notices, set out that FCA has decided to prohibit all three persons from performing any role in regulated financial services

* In FCA's view, Keydata investment services (Keydata) designed and sold investment products to retail investors via IFAs