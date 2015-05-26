RPT-CORRECTED-BRIEF-United Bank For Africa reports FY group pretax profit 90.64 bln naira (March 24)
* FY ended Dec 2016 group net interest income 165.2 billion naira versus 133.6 billion naira year ago
May 26 FCA
* Has today published decision notices in respect of three former members of Keydata's senior management
* Decision notices, set out that FCA has decided to fine Ford, Owen and Johnson 75 million stg, 4 million stg and 200,000 stg respectively
* Decision notices, set out that FCA has decided to prohibit all three persons from performing any role in regulated financial services
* In FCA's view, Keydata investment services (Keydata) designed and sold investment products to retail investors via IFAs
JOHANNESBURG, March 27 A South African union leader who is due to attend an investor roadshow with Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan denied reports on Monday that he had been ordered by President Jacob Zuma to return from the trip.