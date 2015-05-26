BRIEF-Global Infotech's shares to halt trade pending possible stake acquisition
* Says its shares to halt trade on March 28 pending possible stake acquisition valued at 380-420 million yuan ($55.26-$61.08 million)
May 26 Fonciere Volta SA :
* EPRA Net asset value per share 7.24 euros ($7.88) at Dec. 31, 2014 compared to EPRA NAV per share of 6.90 euros at Dec. 31, 2013
* FY rental income 7.8 million euros versus 8.8 million euros a year ago
* FY net income group share of 3 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1J2NF54 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says its shares to halt trade on March 28 pending possible stake acquisition valued at 380-420 million yuan ($55.26-$61.08 million)
OSLO, March 27 Standing Rock Sioux tribe representatives will meet the ethics watchdog for Norway's $915 billion sovereign wealth fund on Monday over a U.S. oil pipeline, a watchdog official said on Monday.