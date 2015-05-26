RPT-BRIEF-Statoil presents $2.4 bln oil/gas projects offshore Norway
* Statoil says the combined capital expenditures for the fields total NOK 19.8 billion ($2.35 billion) (Njord NOK 15.7 billion, and Bauge NOK 4.1 billion)
May 26 Crh Plc
* Crh update on Lafarge S.A. And Holcim Ltd transaction
* Acquisition remains conditional upon successful completion of merger of Lafarge and Holcim as well as completion of local asset reorganisations
* Crh announces that Lafarge and Holcim have now accepted offer and have become legally bound to terms of acquisition
* Acquisition is expected to complete in second half of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
