UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 27 Koninklijke Ahold NV
* Q1 sales of 11.3 billion euro, up 14.9 pct driven by currency (up 1.4 pct at constant exchange rates)
* Q1 underlying operating margin 3.5 percent versus 4.0 percent year ago
* Q1 net income 213 million euro versus 50 million euro year ago
* Business performance remains on track to deliver in line with full year expectations.
* Expect free cash flow to be broadly in line with last year, based on current exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.