May 27 EVRY ASA

* Says signs an agreement for supply of a care planning solution to REGION Skåne, the county council of Sörmland and the county council of Blekinge

* Order value is between 45 million Swedish crowns and 60 million crowns ($5.32 million - $7.10 million), depending on to what extent options will be exercised

($1 = 8.4543 Swedish crowns)