Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 27 EVRY ASA :
* Says signs an agreement for supply of a care planning solution to REGION Skåne, the county council of Sörmland and the county council of Blekinge
* Order value is between 45 million Swedish crowns and 60 million crowns ($5.32 million - $7.10 million), depending on to what extent options will be exercised
($1 = 8.4543 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order