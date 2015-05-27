May 27 Snowworld NV :

* Reports H1 operating EBITDA same as previous year at 8.3 million euros ($9.06 million)

* Reports for H1 fall in turnover by 2.6 percent to 18.0 million euros

* Maintains expectation of higher EBITDA and higher operating net profit throughout the year 2014/2015

* Says dividend amounting to 30 percent to 50 percent of net profit will be distributed for the 2014/2015 financial year