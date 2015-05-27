UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 27 Snowworld NV :
* Reports H1 operating EBITDA same as previous year at 8.3 million euros ($9.06 million)
* Reports for H1 fall in turnover by 2.6 percent to 18.0 million euros
* Maintains expectation of higher EBITDA and higher operating net profit throughout the year 2014/2015
* Says dividend amounting to 30 percent to 50 percent of net profit will be distributed for the 2014/2015 financial year Source text: bit.ly/1chWDOW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9166 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.