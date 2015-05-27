BRIEF-Zhejiang Dian Diagnostics to pay cash div 0.25 yuan / 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.25 yuan / 10 shares for FY 2016
May 27 Poxel SA :
* Poxel announces successful results for Imeglimin phase 1 study in Japanese subjects and appoints Dr Yohjiro Itoh to lead its regulatory and clinical operations in Asia
* Says both events are critical steps in company's strategic focus on Japanese market for further development of Imeglimin
* Results indicate that Imeglimin exhibits an excellent safety profile in Japanese subjects
* Imeglimin's pharmacokinetics profile in Japanese subjects was comparable to that of Caucasian subjects
Results fully support initiation of phase 2 trial in Japanese patients, which is due to start in second half of 2015
March 28 Applied BioCode Corp: * Says it will pay no dividend to shareholders for 2016