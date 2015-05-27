BRIEF-Zhejiang Dian Diagnostics to pay cash div 0.25 yuan / 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.25 yuan / 10 shares for FY 2016
May 27 Grindeks AS :
* Says has introduced final dosage form (capsule) of Ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) and started its export to Russia and Georgia
* Says it is expected that export volume of preparation will reach up to 1 million euro ($1.1 million) or 75 thousand packages in 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 28 Applied BioCode Corp: * Says it will pay no dividend to shareholders for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/mv3TBX Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)