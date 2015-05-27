BRIEF-Ningbo Fuda returns to black in 2016 with net profit of 127.4 mln yuan
* Says it returns to net profit of 127.36 million yuan ($18.49 million) in 2016 versus net loss of 1.16 billion yuan year ago
May 27 Bank Vozrozhdenie :
* Q1 net profit of 40 million roubles ($787,246.60) versus 428 million roubles year ago
* Q1 net interest income of 2.56 billion roubles versus 2.59 billion roubles year ago
* Q1 net fee and commission income of 887 million roubles versus 916 million roubles year ago
* Q1 loan loss provisions of 1.42 billion roubles versus 893 million roubles year ago
* As at April 1 Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of 10.5 pct
* Q1 net interest margin of 4.6 pct Source text: bit.ly/1PMvN3U, bit.ly/1BowiFm
Further company coverage: ($1 = 50.8100 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, March 28 South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan landed home on Tuesday a day after President Jacob Zuma ordered him to return from an investor roadshow in Britain, fuelling speculation of a cabinet reshuffle.