May 26 1nkemia IUCT Group SA :

* Sees FY 2015 operating income at 6.70 million euros ($7.29 million) versus 6.63 million euros in FY 2014

* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA between 2.10 million euros and 3.10 million euros versus 1.80 million euros reported in 2014

