BRIEF-Zhejiang Dian Diagnostics to pay cash div 0.25 yuan / 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.25 yuan / 10 shares for FY 2016
May 27 Karessa Pharma Holding publ AB :
* Q1 operating loss 3.6 million Swedish crowns ($425,144.96)
* Q1 loss after financial items 2.7 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4677 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.25 yuan / 10 shares for FY 2016
March 28 Applied BioCode Corp: * Says it will pay no dividend to shareholders for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/mv3TBX Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)