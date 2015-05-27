May 27 Scana Industrier ASA :

* Disagrees with Oslo Stock Exchange's (Oslo Børs) conclusion and will consider to appeal decision to Stock Exchange Appeals Committee

* Says Oslo Stock Exchange stated that Scana Industrier is given a violation charge of four times the annual listing fee

* The charge is related to disclosure of the sale of Leshan Scana Machinery Co. Ltd in 2013 and partly failed payment of the transaction

