UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 28 Matas A/S :
* Q4 2014/15 revenue 772 million Danish crowns ($113.07 million) versus 744 million crowns year ago
* Q4 2014/15 EBITA 119 million crowns versus 109 million crowns year ago
* 2015/16 EBITA margin is expected to be at level of 17.0 percent - 17.5 percent
* Says 2015/16 revenue is expected to be around 3.5 billion crowns, assuming like-for-like growth of approximately 2 percent after taking into account a negative calendar effect
* For the 2014/15 financial year, Matas proposes a dividend of 5.80 crowns per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.8279 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.