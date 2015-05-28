UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 28 Warimpex Finanz und Beteiligungs AG :
* Russia crisis impacting profits at the beginning of the year despite the recovery of the rouble
* Q1 loss for period of 5.3 million euros considerably better than in Q1 2014 (-8.8 million euros)
* Finance income improved from -8 million euros in Q1 2014 to -3.9 million euros in Q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.