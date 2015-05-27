BRIEF-Zhejiang Dian Diagnostics to pay cash div 0.25 yuan / 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.25 yuan / 10 shares for FY 2016
May 27 Euronext:
* 250,000 new ordinary shares issued by Theradiag will be listed on Alternext Paris as of May 29 following exercise of non listed stock warrants
* New number of outstanding shares will thus equal 5,570,908 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
March 28 Applied BioCode Corp: * Says it will pay no dividend to shareholders for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/mv3TBX Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)