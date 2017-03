May 27 Neuron Bio SA :

* Sees its unit Neol sales in 2015 at 1.80 million euros ($2 million), FY 2016 at 2.80 million euros, FY 2017 at 3.88 million euros

* Sees its unit Neol income in 2015 at 0.13 million euros, FY 2016 at 1.47 million euros, FY 2017 at 2.13 million euros

Source text: bit.ly/1dwVc0s

