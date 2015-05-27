May 27 Faurecia SA :

* Confirms fiscal year 2015 objectives: increase in sales of about 5 percent (like-for-like); operating margin better than 4 percent; net cash flow above 100 million euros ($108.96 million)

* Maintains fiscal year 2016 outlook: sales above 21 billion euros (at 2014 exchange rates); operating margin between 4.5 and 5.0 percent; net cash flow about 300 million euros

