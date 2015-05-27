May 27 Evraz Highveld Steel And Vanadium Ltd
* Resolution to legal dispute between Evraz Highveld Steel
And Vanadium Ltd and Sasfin Bank
* Appointed business rescue practitioners launched an urgent
high court application against Sasfin Bank Limited
* On Wednesday 27 Nay 2015, parties settled application on
acceptable terms, which will now immediately permit release of
company's debtors' book.
* Separate action will be instituted by Highveld against
Sasfin to recover penalties levied by Sasfin.
