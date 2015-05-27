UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 27 Intersport PSC Holding AG :
* H1 revenue 112.5 million Swiss francs ($118 million)versus 135.1 million Swiss francs last year
* H1 net income of 2.3 million Swiss francs, around 0.5 million Swiss francs above figure from last year
* For summer term forecasts sales of around 54.2 million Swiss francs compared to 112.5 million Swiss francs in the first half
* H1 EBIT 2.238 million Swiss francs versus 1.838 million Swiss francs last year Source text - bit.ly/1FaDO7y Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9516 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.