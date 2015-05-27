BRIEF-Respiratorius: US Patent Office allows further Patent for RESP3000
* US Patent Office issued a Notice of Allowance for a patent application for RESP3000 series, designed for use in cardiovascular diagnostics with PET-camera
Ab Science SA :
* Phase 2 with Masitinib in peripheral T-cell lymphoma accelerated into phase 3
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$ 1.5 per share to shareholders for 2016